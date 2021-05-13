Vaezi: Iran sympathizes with Afghanistan

The disgraceful crime of child-killing in Kabul, in addition to cowardly terrorists, has other defendants. Uninvited guests whose decade in Afghanistan and the region has been nothing but a reinforcement of violence, extremism, and terrorism, Vaezi wrote on his Instagram account on Thursday.

He added that Iran sympathizes with the people and government of Afghanistan.

A major blast in front of a school in western Kabul on Sunday afternoon killed more than 85 people, injuring 150 others. Most of the victims were young female students.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish