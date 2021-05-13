May 13, 2021, 4:53 PM
Vaezi: Iran sympathizes with Afghanistan

Tehran, May 13, IRNA - Head of Iranian President's office Mahmoud Vaezi on Thursday expressed his condolences to the Afghan nation and government in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Kabul.

The disgraceful crime of child-killing in Kabul, in addition to cowardly terrorists, has other defendants. Uninvited guests whose decade in Afghanistan and the region has been nothing but a reinforcement of violence, extremism, and terrorism, Vaezi wrote on his Instagram account on Thursday.

He added that Iran sympathizes with the people and government of Afghanistan.

A major blast in front of a school in western Kabul on Sunday afternoon killed more than 85 people, injuring 150 others. Most of the victims were young female students.

