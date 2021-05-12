Iran, Russia discuss cooperation in fighting narcotics

Karimi referred to strategic relations between Iran and Russia, saying Iranian anti-narcotic police is ready to share information with regard to ringleaders of smuggling gangs, educational cooperation, exchanging experiences on modern police equipment, discovering narcotics and sniffer dogs.

Meanwhile, the Russian officer appreciated Iranian police for paving the grounds for holding the bilateral meeting.

He also voiced readiness of the for broadening cooperation with Iran in fighting smuggling in the international level.

