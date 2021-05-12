May 12, 2021, 4:32 PM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84327562
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Russia discuss cooperation in fighting narcotics

Iran, Russia discuss cooperation in fighting narcotics

Tehran, May 12, IRNA - Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police Chief Brigadier-General Majid Karimi and Russian anti-narcotics liaison officer Colonel Kozhukhov reviewed developing police cooperation in fighting smuggling and narcotic transit in the region and the world.

Karimi referred to strategic relations between Iran and Russia, saying Iranian anti-narcotic police is ready to share information with regard to ringleaders of smuggling gangs, educational cooperation, exchanging experiences on modern police equipment, discovering narcotics and sniffer dogs.    

Meanwhile, the Russian officer appreciated Iranian police for paving the grounds for holding the bilateral meeting.

He also voiced readiness of the for broadening cooperation with Iran in fighting smuggling in the international level.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 11 =