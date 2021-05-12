Iran’s Dizin to host 2021 world grass skiing competitions

These competitions will be held in Dizin Ski Resort in in the northern Iranian Alborz mountain range, almost 70 km of capital Tehran and the exact date of these competitions will be announced in future.

The 2019 edition of World Grass Skiing Championships for men, women, juniors and adults kicked off on Aug 22, 2019 in Dizin Ski Resort in the north of the capital city of Tehran.

In that competitions, Dizin Ski Resort, the best and biggest ski resort in Iran and in the Middle East region, hosted 20 skiers from Austria, Italy, the Czech Republic and Slovakia as well as 21 Iranian athletes.

Dizin and Shemshak Ski Resorts among many others in Iran are two famous ski resorts in the country, which is on the list of the hottest places in the world.

