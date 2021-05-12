Zarif: Criminal acts of Zionist regime have aggravated

Bombardment of Gaza and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the occupied lands have created critical conditions in the region, Zarif said just upon arrival in Damascus, Syria.

Unprecedented events have occurred in the occupied lands, and the Zionist regime of Israel's criminal measures have aggravated as of World Quds Day on May 7, Zarif noted.

Zarif at the head of a delegation arrived in Syria on Wednesday to exchange views about regional and bilateral issues with Syrian officials.

About his Damascus visit, Zarif said he had planned such a visit on the eve of Syria's presidential election on May 26.

In Syria, as Zarif noted, talks will focus on election, reconstruction of Syria and fight against terrorism.

The foreign minister added that he is due to meet with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, President Bashar al-Assad and other senior Syrian officials.

Prior to Zarif's departure, it was reported that talks on the occupied lands and the Zionist regime of Israel's aggression against Muslims' sanctities top the agenda in Syria.

