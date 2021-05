In a tweet on Tuesday, the foreign minister mentioned the US Coast Guard, asking, “Exactly whose coast are you supposed to be "guarding"?”

He also posted an image in which The Guardian is reporting that a US ship fired 30 warning shots after Iranian vessels had allegedly approached the vessel.

Zarif reminded that the Persian Gulf is bordering with Iranian shores while it is 7,592 miles away from the United States.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish