Iran capable of responding to any threat: Cmdr

Tehran, May 11, IRNA – The technologies owned by the Iranian army are at the level of the most modern technologies of the world and the Army is well prepared to respond to any threat by the enemies, a senior Army commander said on Tuesday.

Brigadier-General Alireza Sabahifard, the commander of the Air Defense of the Army, made the remarks while paying a visit to an Army training center in the Iranian central city of Arak.    

The commander hailed the performance of the Air Defense of the Army during the 1980-88 Iraqi-imposed war on Iran when he said the Air Defense acted successfully in shooting down the fighter jets of Iraq's former Ba’ath regime.  

Referring to the achievements of the Air Defense of the Army in different radar, missile and IT areas, Sabahifard said this section of the army has reached self-sufficiency in providing defense and radar equipment.

