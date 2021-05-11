Iran exports aluminum using railroad for first time

1,000 tons of aluminum ingots produces by Iran Aluminum Company (IRALCO) were uploaded on European wagons and left for Turkey, Hamid Guguchani told IRNA.

He said that the province’s railway company was ready to deliver raw materials needed by Arak companies and their products from and to every port and railway terminals in the country.

Railway transportation ensures the safety of cargos in addition to reducing road traffic, according to Guguchani.

Arak railway zone consists of 545 kilometers of the railroad in five provinces and covers 21 stations.

