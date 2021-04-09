North-South Corridor good alternative to Suez Canal: Iran envoy

In an interview with the Russian daily Vedomosti, Jalali said that the Corridor can be used for transferring commodities and energy between the Far East and Europe.

INSTC is an international multi-mode of ship, railway and road route, which connects Russia and Eastern Europe to India and China through Iran.

He urged governments involved in the Corridor to pave the ground for completing all parts of the multi-state project to turn it into one of the most attractive transportation routes in terms of security, policy and especially economy.

The Islamic Republic has attached importance to the development of infrastructure of parts of the INSTC, where are located in Iran, Jalali said, noting that Tehran cooperates with other neighboring states to speed up the construction project, which seems a proper alternative to the Suez Canal in transferring goods and energy.

The countries involved in the INSTC have held several meeting to discuss ways to complete infrastructure needed to become the international project operational, he noted.

The increase of economic exchanges and the trade boom are among the benefits of establishing the North-South Corridor. The countries participating in the project can minimize political and economic risks, which are natural in international exchanges.

The strategic, geo-politic and geo-economic situation of Iran has been on spotlight of powerful countries. Its railways and roads as well as access to long shores along the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, the Gulf of Makran and the Caspian Sea are among the privileges of the country for big economic producers around the world.

A one-week blockage of the Suez Canal by a giant 250,000-ton container ship showed the world that the global trade needs to find alternative routes such as the North-South Corridor via Iran.

The Suez Canal is 163 kilometers long and 10 to 12 percent of global Maritime transport goes through the canal.

