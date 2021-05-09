May 9, 2021, 4:34 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84323599
0 Persons

Tags

Iraqi Kurdistan dismisses any link with assassination of Iran’s General Soleimani

Iraqi Kurdistan dismisses any link with assassination of Iran’s General Soleimani

Tehran, May 9, IRNA – The Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) published a statement to deny any participation of Kurd forces in assassination of martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani on 3 January 2020.

“We categorically deny the knowledge, awareness, or involvement of our forces in such act," said the statement of CTG, adding, "General Qasem Soleimani was a close friend of the late Mam Jalal [Talabani], and counter-terrorism units once fought on the frontlines against terrorism where Qasem Soleimani was also fighting,” according to Shafaq News to which the statement was sent.

On Saturday, a report published on Yahoo News claimed that the CTG played a "key role" in assassination of General Soleimani at the Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020. 

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 6 =