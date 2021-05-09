Iraqi Kurdistan dismisses any link with assassination of Iran’s General Soleimani

“We categorically deny the knowledge, awareness, or involvement of our forces in such act," said the statement of CTG, adding, "General Qasem Soleimani was a close friend of the late Mam Jalal [Talabani], and counter-terrorism units once fought on the frontlines against terrorism where Qasem Soleimani was also fighting,” according to Shafaq News to which the statement was sent.

On Saturday, a report published on Yahoo News claimed that the CTG played a "key role" in assassination of General Soleimani at the Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

