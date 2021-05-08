Zarif marks 3rd anniversary of US unilateral exit from JCPOA

“While we are collectively spending efforts to revive the JCPOA in Vienna, it is necessary to remember how this problem began,” wrote Zarif.

Referring to the former US president Donald Trump’s exit from the nuclear deal, on May 8, 2018, Zarif wrote that “A black-faced clown breached both the US commitments and the UNSC Resolution 2231.”

The Iranian top diplomat has meanwhile stressed in his twit that the US President Joe Biden must now decide whether the United States wishes to continue breaking laws, or to be committed to the laws. It is America that needs to accept its responsibilities, not Iran.

