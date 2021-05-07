4th round of JCPOA Joint Commission met in Vienna

The participants in the meeting will discuss the prospect of a possible US return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which it left in 2018.

They will also examine ways of full and effective implementation of commitments by all parties.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi is heading the Iranian delegation to the talks with Enrique Mora who is the Deputy Secretary General of the European Union Foreign Service heading the EU delegation.

Prior to the meeting, bilateral meetings were held between Araghchi and Mora.

Araghchi arrived in Vienna on Thursday evening to participate in the fourth round of the talks.

In a meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, the Iranian diplomat said that the first priority in the talks was to serve the interests of the Iranian people.

He stressed Iran's national interests are the only priority for the negotiating delegation.

Hoping that issues could be resolved in a shorter time, he said the duration of talks is of secondary importance for the delegation as it is focusing on safeguarding national interests as the first priority.

