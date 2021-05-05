Zionist regime trying to desanctify Quds

Speaking as a guest speaker in the 2nd International Holy Quds Congress in Holy Qum, Nicola Hadwa Shahvan added that a great danger is now threatening the Islamic world posed by the United States, the west, and the satanic entity of the Zionist regime of Israel.

The Chilean media activist and political analyst said that the main objective of the Zionist regime in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Holy Quds is de-valuating the Islamic sanctities and the and holy sites, reiterating that they have not only destroyed the Palestinians’ home and cities, but also the mausoleums of many prophets.

"The rules of a large part of the Arab world, led by the Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Morocco, Sudan and Egypt have totally forgotten the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Holy Quds (Jerusalem),” he stressed.

Nicola Hadwa Shahvan further reiterated: The rulers of those countries have mislead their nations in order to quench and the greed and gluttony of the Zionists, so that they will be able to not only usurp the Holly Quds and Palestine, but also continue to annex Syria and Jordan as well, as the United States and Israel will not suffice in swallowing the entire Palestine as a final objective.

“They are trying to disintegrate Syria, Iraq and some other Islamic countries and add many parts of their territories to Israel,” he added.

He said that the Zionists are trying to create a very vast safe haven for the world Jews, adding: It began with introducing the Holy Quds as the capital of the Jewish state to the world, while the Judaism is the only region that does not belong there at all, as the Jews if Israel are mainly from Argentina, France, Britain, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, and Moldavia, not the Middle East, but they their intention is reigning in this region, sowing the seeds of discord throughout the Islamic world, and presenting a distorted image of Islam.

Hadwa Shahvan said that the Saudi Arabia and the UAE are collaborating with the plots hatched by the United States and Israel, reiterating: We thank God that the Islamic Republic of Iran solidly and very, very bravely continues is Islamic resistance in confrontation with the west, and its staunch support for the Palestinians.

The 2nd International Holy Quds Congress which began a few hours ago in Holy Qum, Iran, will continue its activities for two days and 30 renowned thinkers and intellectuals from Iran, Palestine, Malaysia, India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, France, Argentina, Iraq, Turkey, Chile, the UAE, Lebanon, Syria, Britain, Canada and Tunisia will exchange viewpoints in it on liberation of the Holy Quds.

تحلیل‌گر سیاسی:

رژیم صهیونیستی به دنبال تقدس‌زدایی از قدس است

قم-ایرنا- یک تحلیل‌گر سیاسی اهل کشور شیلی با انتقاد از سیاست‌های عربستان و امارات در همراهی با آمریکا و رژیم صهیونیستی گفت: این رژیم به دنبال تقدس‌زدایی از اماکن و مقدسات اسلامی در منطقه است.

نیکلا هادوا شاهوان عصر چهارشنبه در دومین کنگره بین المللی قدس شریف، درقم افزود: خطر بزرگی دنیای عرب و اسلام را تهدید می‌کند و آن خطر بزرگ ایالات متحده آمریکا و غرب و هویت شیطانی رژیم صهیونیستی است.

فعال رسانه‌ای وتحلیل گر سیاسی ، هدف استقرار رژیم صهیونیستی در بیت‌المقدس را بی‌ارزش کردن ارزش‌ها، اماکن و نمادهای مقدس اسلامی دانست و اظهار داشت: آن‌ها فلسطین را تخریب و آرامگاه پیامبران الهی را نابود کردند؛ قسمت زیادی از حکمرانان دنیای عرب، در رأس آن‌ها عربستان سعودی، امارات متحده عربی، مراکش، سودان و مصر بیت‌المقدس و مسجدالاقصی را فراموش کرده‌اند.

هادوا شاهوان تصریح کرد: حکمرانان این کشورها، با گمراه کردن مردم خود، دنبال برآوردن حرص و طمع صهیونیست‌ها هستند تا بتوانند در بیت‌المقدس و در تمام فلسطین و سرزمین‌های اشغالی در لبنان، سوریه و اردن به اشغال خود ادامه دهند؛ ایالات متحده و صهیونیست‌ها قصد توقف ندارند و فلسطین آخرین مقصد آنها نیست؛ آن‌ها برای تقسیم و تصرف سوریه و عراق و دیگر کشورها تلاش می‌کنند.

فعال رسانه‌ای وتحلیل گرسیاسی از تلاش صهیونیست‌ها برای به وجود آوردن مکانی مقدس برای یهودیان خبر داد و افزود: آن‌ها بیت المقدس را به عنوان مرکز یهود به همه معرفی می‌کنند یهودیان هیچ تعلقی به این سرزمین ندارند آنها که بیشتر آرژانتینی، فرانسوی، انگلیسی، روسی، اوکراینی، لهستانی و بولداوی هستند، به اینجا تعلق ندارند ولی قصد دارند در این منطقه حکومت کنند و اسلام را تقسیم و تحریف کنند.

هادوا شاهوان عربستان و امارات را همراه با نقشه‌های آمریکا و رژیم صهیونیستی توصیف و تصریح کرد: خدا را شاکریم که جمهوری اسلامی با وحدت و شجاعت عظیم اسلامی خود در مقابل غرب ایستادگی می کند و به عنوان مدافع اصلی فلسطینی‌ها در حال ایستادگی است.

دومین کنگره بین المللی قدس شریف از روز گذشته با سخنرانی ۳۰ شخصیت علمی و فرهنگی از کشورهای ایران، فلسطین، مالزی، هند، افغانستان، پاکستان، فرانسه، آرژانتین، عراق، ترکیه، شیلی، امارات، لبنان، سوریه، انگلیس، کانادا و تونس آغاز شده و امروز به پایان می‌رسد.

