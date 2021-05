Ayatollah Sadegh Larijani pointed out that Undoubtedly, the cause of the Quds and the determination of Muslim nations to liberate Palestine will not be shut down.

Due to the special conditions of the pandemic, everyone is deprived of the magnificent Quds Day rallies, he noted.

This does not mean forgetting the occasion, he stated, noting that the cause of the Palestinian people is unforgettable.

