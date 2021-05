"I sincerely wish that the existing friendship bonds between the two states will be further enhanced in the times ahead," Yamazaki said in the message, noting that "I would also like to express my respect for your management in further reinforcing friendship and bilateral cooperation".

As the coronavirus-affected situation is critical in many parts of the globe, including our states, I wish you the best, he further noted.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish