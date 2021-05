Ms. Mousavi, currently vice president of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has been chosen as a member of the women’s committee in AFC.

She was elected as the vice president of FFIRI in the election held earlier this year. She was the first woman in Iran to become the CEO of a football club.

Mousavi has been leading Baadraan Football Club, based in Tehran, since 2015.

