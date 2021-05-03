Iran ready to strengthen cultural, tourism ties with Italy: Minister

Iran has held several exhibitions in Europe, all of which have been successful, said Mounesan in his meeting with Giuseppe Perrone.

He said that Iran is ready to hold exhibitions of artifacts in Italy if the place is provided free of charge, adding that Iran is ready to provide places for Italian artists in Iran free of charge.

Mounesan said that Iranian people have tolerated a lot of difficulties due to sanctions, but have stood on their feet, adding that considering the positive atmosphere of nuclear negotiations, things are to change and good opportunities will be provided for cooperation.

Perrone said in the meeting that fortunately, Iran is rich in the field, which can be a good chance for cooperation.

Iran and Italy have been cooperating in archeology for a long time and Italy is ready to expand the ties, said the ambassador.

