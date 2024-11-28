Iran warns against reactivation of Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria

By strongly condemning all forms and manifestations of terrorism, Baghaei Hamaneh considered the movements of terrorist groups in Syria in the last two days as part of the evil plan of the terrorist regime and the United States to destabilize the West Asian region, and stressed the need for vigilance and coordination among the countries of the region, especially Syria's neighbors, to thwart this dangerous conspiracy.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman pointed out that according to the existing agreements between the three countries that are the guarantors of the Astana process (Iran, Turkey and Russia), the outskirts of Aleppo and Idlib are considered as de-escalation areas, and the attack of terrorist groups on these areas is also a gross violation of the agreements of the Astana process and puts the positive achievements of this process at serious risk.

Baghaei also reminded the joint responsibility of the international community to prevent and fight against the sinister phenomenon of terrorism, and warned that any delay in dealing with terrorist movements in Syria will put all the achievements of the fight against terrorism in the past years at risk and make the region enter a new era and will cause insecurity and instability.

2050