Araghchi elaborates on three-day visit to Portugal

In a report on Thursday evening, Araghchi explained the plans and objectives of attending the 10th World Assembly of the Alliance of Civilizations of the United Nations during his three-day trip to Lisbon.

In addition to the need to deal with the troubled situation in Gaza and to hold the supporters of the crimes of the Zionist regime accountable, I emphasized the full implementation of the temporary orders of the International Court of Justice to deal with the genocide of the Palestinian people, as well as the immediate implementation of the sentence issued by this court to arrest the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime.

"On the sidelines of this summit, useful meetings and consultations were held with the Secretary General of the United Nations and the foreign ministers of Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Tunisia and Algeria," he added.

