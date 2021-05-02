Rouhani: Supplying COVID-19 vaccines highest priority of gov’t programs

The government has solved the problem of supplying resources for providing COVID-19 vaccines by allocating the needed cash, President Rouhani pointed out.

With the defeat of the enemy in the economic war and approaching the brink of removing the imposed sanctions in light of the latest negotiations, we hope that the country's economy will return to the previous balance and prosperity, he further noted.

Accelerating the production and import of vaccines, speeding up the allocation of foreign exchange and rial credits by the Central Bank, and use of the private sector's capacity to import vaccines were among the topics discussed in the supply of vaccines during the meeting.

