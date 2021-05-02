COVID-19 kills 394 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 394 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 72,484, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

18,698 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,711 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 1,988,165 patients out of a total of 2,534,855 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,443 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She went on to say that 16,101,399 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

