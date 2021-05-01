Iran, Iraq urge cooperation on electricity

The Deputy Minister of Energy for Electricity and Energy Mohammad Hassan Motavallizadeh met with Iraq’s Electricity Minister on the development of electrical relations between the two states.

Repair of transformers and reduction of electricity distribution network losses in Iraqi cities were among the issues discussed during the meeting.

Iraq’s Electricity Minister, who is in Tehran, will confer with Iranian officials to speed up the Iraqi arrears payment.

Majid Mahdi Hantoosh comes amid the country’s crucially high electricity consumption season.

