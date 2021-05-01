Supreme Leader to address people in televised speech on May 2

The Leader's speech will be available in different channels of the Iranian state television, as well as his website (KHAMENEI.IR).
6125**1416
Tehran, May 1, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will address the nation in a live televised speech on May 2 at 18:00, IRNA reported on Saturday.
