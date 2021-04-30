Apr 30, 2021, 9:14 PM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 84314002
0 Persons

Tags

Iraqi minister to visit Iran to accelerate electricity arrears payment: Envoy

Iraqi minister to visit Iran to accelerate electricity arrears payment: Envoy

Tehran, April 30, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi said on Friday that Iraq’s Electricity Minister is going to visit Tehran to facilitate Iraqi arrears payment.

Iraq’s Electricity Minister Majid Mahdi Hantoosh is going to visit Iran in the coming days, amid the country’s crucially high electricity consumption season.

Masjedi wrote in a Twitter message that the trip was aimed at expanding energy cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran and accelerating payment of Iraq’s electricity-related debts to Iran.

The visit will also coincide with the increasing protests in Iraq in the wake of repeated outages during Ramadan month and in the increasing hot days in Iraq.

The Iraqi minister expressed hope that Iran would respond positively to Iraq’s gas demand.

Ahmad Mousa, a spokesman for Iraq’s Electricity Ministry, said that the minister was set to visit Iran next week.

Iraq has been in chronic trouble with electricity supply, especially in extremely hot days during the summer.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 2 =