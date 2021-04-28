Italian ambassador proposes expansion of sports, youth ties with Iran

The Ambassador Perrone also expressed satisfaction that Iran and Italy’s 160-year history of amicable relations and said the two countries’ relations have always been excellent and positive, and even during the course of the past tough few years those relations were not severed and quite fortunately, today we have very broad and diversified bilateral ties.

Sports, in particular is the contributing factor to further strengthening the Iranian and Italian nations’ unity, since the two countries’ cooperation in sports field has been excellent even in previous years, and the presence of Italian coaches was enthusiastically welcomed in Iran, said the Italian envoy.

He said that the two countries’ sports cooperation can be broadly boosted yet, and although under the prevailing Corona virus restrictions we are faced with certain restrictions, but planning for deeper sports ties between Iran and Italy is quite possible today.

Ambassador Perrone also expressed delight that the number of sports non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Iran is increasing meaningfully, reiterating: We certainly welcome and support the esteemed Iranian sports and youth minister’s proposals for broadening the bilateral cooperation in those fields, and will take the necessary steps to implement them in practice.

1424

Follow us on twitter @irnaenglish