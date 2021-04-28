Leaking Zarif’s tape aimed at sabotaging Vienna talks, says President

In recent days, an audio tape leaked to the media in which Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is heard to say critical points about in Iran’s foreign policy. The statements cause widespread controversy in Iranian media.

President Rouhani who has ordered Ministry of Intelligence to identify those behind the leak, linked it to attempts to sabotage the ongoing talks in Vienne between Iranian diplomats and EU/E3, China and Russia to outline a framework for US rejoining the JCPOA.

Rouhani said that Iran’s approach on nuclear diplomacy has caused the Israeli regime, US extremist hawks and the regressive forces in the Middle East region to get angry, because they saw their expected goals weren’t achieved.

Assassinating the former IRGC Quds Force commander General Qasem Soleimani was a Zionist affair, Rouhani said, adding that they wanted to kill Iran’s great figure to isolate the country.

The President explained that every administration in Iran records its achievements to convey it to the next administration and o Zarif’s recording was part of such a project that would be published in a 7-volume set in near future.

He stressed that diplomacy and field activity weren’t isolated areas, but they should be helping each other.

Rouhani described General Soleimani as a smart, honest, devoted and humble figure who at the same time expressed his opinions in a solid manner and didn’t give up easily.

He said that Iran’s foes won’t achieve their goals in dividing Iranian society.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish