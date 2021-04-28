Zarif: I always admired General Soleimani’s commitment to peace

In a message on his Instagram account, Zarif said that he paid tribute to General Soleimani and his companions on arrival at Baghdad by visiting the memorial built at the place they were assassinated by the US army. General Soleimani was a senior IRGC Quds Force commander.

In recent days, a tape leaked to the media in which Zarif explained the relationship between diplomacy and military activity in Iran’s foreign policy. The tape was originally recorded as a project by the government to collect narratives by high officials as means of experience sharing with the next administration, as said by the Foreign Ministry.

Zarif expressed regret that the interview, originally meant to be a theoretical discussion on Iran’s foreign policy, has been subject to domestic controversy and deemed personal criticism.

The top diplomat further wrote in the Instagram post that his ‘deep friendship and cooperation’ with General Soleimani lasted for over two decades until the very moment he was martyred.

The peace established today in Afghanistan and Iraq and the defeat of ISIS was more than anything due to General Soleimani’s wisdom and courage, Zarif opined.

He further said that he has tried during the past 40 years to avoid appeasement and self-censorship in expressing specialized opinions.

Iran’s Foreign Minister said that diplomacy and field activity are supplementary to each other and he had attempted to explain in the lead interview that there should be a smart balance between the two.

“Safeguarding the interest of the country and its resilient, patient and courage people is the promise I will keep till the last moment,” Zarif said.

