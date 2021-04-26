Excerpts from FM Zarif’s interview

In the interview conducted by celebrated Iranian journalist Saeed Laylaz, Zarif castigates some fractions in the Iranian sphere of politics who have been trying to sabotage his efforts to broker Iran nuclear deal, formally called the JCPOA. He said that they victimized him on several occasions.

Amid broad speculations that Zarif would be among looming presidential election in Iran, he said in the interview that he wasn’t willing to run for president, because he didn’t want to mix domestic issues with foreign policy.

He praised Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Aytollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as being among the most skillful diplomats in Iran.

Remarking on his relationship with the Leader, Zarif underlined that he saw Iran’s power in being revolutionary and this was the linking ring between them.

Iran’s top diplomat also touched on the late General Qassem Soleimani’s as the former IRGC Quds Force commander in Iran’s foreign policy. He said that Iran suffered an unprecedented blow by the assassination of the General Soleimani which was equal to destroying a city.

He went on to say that if it weren’t for General Soleimani, he couldn’t have any achievement as a negotiator in 2001 and 2003 against American in Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

On the war in Yemen, Zarif said that he discussed the issue with the former US Secretary of State John Kerry and they agreed to talk with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Kerry then called him to say that MBS had agreed to put an end to war in Yamen, Zarif further explained, but then, Bin Salman announced that Yemeni war has not finished and following this, former US President Barack Obama said in a speech that Iran was responsible for the war in Yemen.

In another part of the interview, the foreign minister underlined that he believed Iran and the United States would never be friends, but they could manage disagreements.

