Iranian artist wins Asia Arts Game Changer Award

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony of the prize will be held on line on May 5.

Parviz Tanavoli was born in 1937 in Tehran. He is a sculptor, painter, and poet. He graduated from the Brera Academy of Milan in 1959. He was among the pioneers of Saqqakhaneh movement, a modern subgenre of Iranian art.

His works of art has been put on display in several museums, including Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, Tate Modern, Museum of London, Asian Society, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Minneapolis Institute of Art, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and National Museum of Qatar.

He has also taught sculpting at the Tehran College of Decorative Arts and the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

His sculpture the Wall (Oh Persepolis) was sold for $2.5 million in 2008, which was an auction record for a Middle Easton artist.

