Army chief of staff: Iranian response will bring Zionists to sense

Speaking on the sidelines of the commemoration ceremony of former IRGC Deputy Commander Martyr Brigadier General Hejazi on Sunday, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that Zionists think that they can target Syrian land and territory and make mischief in various parts of this country but they should know that they would get harsh response for their malicious behavior.

“We do not declare the perpetrator of the events in the Syrian territory and do not care who is responsible for the heinous move but it should be kept in mind that the Resistance front will respond to the Zionists’ atrocities harshly,” Major general Bagheri emphasized.

Turning to Iran’s response in case of repetition of mischief and evils by the Zionist regime, Baqeri said that it is unclear what Iran’s response will bring the Zionist regime to senses.

He reiterated that recent moves taken by the Zionist regime will cost them dearly.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish