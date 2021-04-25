Iranian vaccine effective against UK variant, says scientist

In a conference on launching the third phase of clinical test for COV-Iran Barekat COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Mohraz said that it was effective against UK variant, but other virus strains were yet to be experimented.

An expert in infectious disease, she explained that the UK variant constituted 70-90 percent of coronavirus strains prevalent in Iran.

Mohraz is the chief researcher in and the head of supervision team in COV-Iran Barekat clinical studies and had promised to receive the vaccine if she found it practically effective.

She received one dose of the vaccine in the conference as volunteer. Two other volunteers were the Health Commission Chair in Iran’s parliament and a veteran medical sciences professor.

Head of Iran’s Executive Office of Imam Khomeini's Order said that Barekat Foundation will launch mass production line and about 20 million doses would be produced within next five months.

Mohammad Mokhber promised that Iran would be among most vaccinated nations in four months, thanks to the rapid development of COV-Iran Barekat.

Several neighboring countries have requested to take part in the third phase of clinical test for the vaccine.

