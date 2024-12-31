US imposes sanctions on Iran, Russia under new pretexts

The US Treasury Department, said in a statement on Tuesday local time, that a subsidiary of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and an organization affiliated with Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU) were targeted with sanctions.

These actors, as affiliates of the IRGC and the GRU, intended to incite socio-political tensions in the United States and influence the American people during the 2024 elections, the statement claimed.

Bradley Smith, the Treasury Department’s acting deputy assistant secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence also accused the Iranian and Russian governments of interfering in America’s electoral processes and institutions without providing any evidence.

Iran has always dismissed the US claims of interference in the elections, saying that allegations are just a pretext to add to its futile and illegal sanctions on the Islamic Republic that Washington initiated under its so-called maximum pressure policy in 2018.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller had previously stated that there were more than 600 sanctions were imposed on Iranians and Iranian entities since the beginning of the administration under President Joe Biden.

The American newspaper Wall Street Journal has claimed in a report that incoming President Donald Trump intends to intensify the so-called “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran in his second term with the aim of limiting its oil exports and influence in West Asia.

Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the first version of the “maximum pressure” policy inevitably met with “maximum resistance” and ultimately led to “maximum failure” for the United States.

Compare the state of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program before and after the so-called “maximum pressure” policy, Araghchi cited one of the proofs of the failure of the US sanctions regime against Iran.

