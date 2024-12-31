'1,091 infants killed in Israeli genocide in Gaza'

A Palestinian news agency quoted the Director of Gaza's Government Media Office, Ismail Al-Thawabta on Tuesday as saying that Israeli bombing and shelling campaign claimed the lives of 1,091 Palestinian infants, of which 238 infants were martyred just after their birth in this strip.

Al-Thawabta considered the targeting of infants in Gaza by the Zionist regime a clear war crime and called on the international community to launch an immediate investigation into the matter and prosecute those responsible for these attacks.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 45,541 Palestinians, with over 17,000 of the identified victims being children, and wounded 108,338 people since October 7, 2023.

"One child gets killed every hour. These are not numbers. These are lives cut short. Killing children cannot be justified," the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said in a statement on X last week, highlighting the urgency of the crisis,

4399