Israel committed worst crimes in 2024: Pakistan PM

According to a report by IRNA on Wednesday morning from the Public Relations Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Sharif wished the world witness the victory of Palestine and other oppressed nations over the occupiers and the unjust system in 2025.

In the message, he also expressed hope that the crises facing the world in the economic, political and security sectors would improve with the entry into the new year and bring peace and prosperity to the nations.

Condemning the continuation of the Zionist war against Palestine, he added “Israel committed the worst crimes against the people of Gaza in 2024”, and we wish that in 2025 we would witness the victory of the Palestinians over the occupiers.

Our brothers and sisters in Gaza are suffering crimes that are unprecedented in history, and we pray that the Palestinians will win their battle, he underscored.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan further said that he hopes the new year witnesses the world and also Pakistan being free from the scourge of terrorism, violence, hunger and the elimination of discrimination against different segments of society.

