The Uzbek midfielder has extended his contract with Esteghlal for two more seasons, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old football player joined the Iranian football club on February 4, 2024.

The athlete has previously played for Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor and Lokomotiv Tashkent, as well as Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, the UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli, and Greece's Panserraikos.

