COVID-19 claims 380 lives in Iran over past 24 hours

22,904 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 3,423 of whom were hospitalized, the ministry said.

It added that with the 380 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 68,746.

The ministry also noted that 1,850,791 patients out of a total of 2,358,809 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,423 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, it added

The Iranian health ministry went on to say that 14,966,149 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish