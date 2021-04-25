Indian virus not seen in Iran

“But, we should take heed of its possible arrival,” chairman of information and public relations' office of Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour told IRNA.

At his remarks, the official rejected any registration for COVID-19 vaccine.

In a related development, spokesman for national anti-coronavirus Task force said on Saturday that the Indian virus is more dangerous than the South African, Brazilian and UK variants.

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday ordered the eastern Iranian provincial officials to take precautionary measures against the Indian virus variant.

Since its outbreak in December 2019 worldwide, the coronavirus has killed over 3,100,000, while the number of the dead in Iran has passed 69,000.

