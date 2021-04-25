Defending Palestine is necessary, says parliamentary advisor

Amir-abdollahian, the secretary of International Conference on Palestinian Intifada said in a message that the rocket response by Palestinians to the audacity of the Israeli regime indicated that the resistance was still powerful and the balance is changing in the interest of Palestinians.

He said that Iran stands with the Palestinians in solidarity and ‘strongly condemns’ the violence committed by the Israeli regime and occupants in settlements.

The Palestinian capital Quds has been the scene of Israeli violence in recent days, as Palestinians have been protesting the continuance of Israeli crimes against them.

On Thursday night, some 105 Palestinians injured when Israeli occupying forces and the occupants in settlements attacked them.

Several rockets were fired from Gaza on Friday to Jewish settlements in the internationally recognized Palestinian territory in response to Israeli violence.

On the other hand, the Israeli regime bombed several targets in Gaza.

9416**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish