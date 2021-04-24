Iran condemns Zionist regime’s aggressions against Holy Quds residents

The Foreign Ministry spokesman while appreciating the brave resistance and steadfastness of the Palestinian nation, and particularly the residents and youth of the occupied Holy Quds in confrontation with the criminal Zionists, emphasized on the dire need for the international communities moves aimed at ending the anti-human rights acts of Israel against the defenseless Palestinians, and the holy sites.

Khatibzadeh also referred to the continuation of the occupation and criminal acts of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian nation, arguing that the Zionist regime is a usurper state and the only way to solve the Palestinian-Israeli crisis is holding of a referendum among the entire residents of the mainland of Palestine.

