Iran’s Ghazi wins 2 medals at World Innovation Tournament

Koushki said that Ghazi received a bronze medal with the project “Smart Hospital” at the World Innovation Tournament in Africa.

She won a silver medal at the tournament with the project "Intelligent Robot against COVID-19" , he added.

He noted that the team of Iranian inventions in the world tournaments of Tesla's top innovations and the ARCA competitions in Croatia won the silver medal of the world competitions with innovations related to COVID-19.

7129**2050

