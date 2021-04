The instructors are among the top at national, regional, and global levels and in all scientometric indicators, he noted.

This year, 330,000 people in the world were regarded as the scientists of 1 percent and 2 percent, he further noted.

The number of faculty members of Yasouj University is over 250 and the number of students in associate, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels is more than 6,000.

7129**2050

Follows us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish