Official: 8 million Iranians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 soon

According to forecasts, 8.3 million people will receive the vaccine in the second phase of the vaccination plan by the end of the current season, he noted.

Vaccination for the first phase of coronavirus is being carried out rapidly in the country, he said, adding that from the second half of Ordibehesht (May) Iran will start the second phase of the plan to vaccinate people over 64 years of age and individuals with underlying disease.

So far, no serious side effects have been observed in the field of domestic and imported vaccines, he stated, noting that the safety rate of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is above 97%.

