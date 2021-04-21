Israel’s grumble not heard by supporters of JCPOA

The 18th round of the Joint Commission meetings of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) were held virtually on April 2. The representatives of the P4+1 group (the UK, France, Russia, China plush Germany) and Iran decided to continue talks face-to-face in Vienna, Austria, which continued until Tuesday and it will be resumed within a few days.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, stated that technical talks are underway in Vienna in order to pave the way for lifting of US cruel sanctions and preparing an opportunity for Washington to return to the JCPOA and comply with its commitments under the deal and Resolution 2231, and that some progresses have been made, but the situation does not mean that disagreements have been resolved.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, said that a new understanding is being formed and all sides agree on final goal, and that the path ahead is somehow more known.

Wang Gon, head of Chinese delegation in Vienna, said that the negotiations on revitalizing the JCPOA has entered a new phase, adding that the lifting of all US sanctions on Iran and third parties is the key for success of the JCPOA negotiations.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, declared that the negotiators have expressed satisfaction with the progress that have been made during the two weeks of talks. He wrote on his Twitter account: “It was decided to take a break to allow the delegations to do homework and consult with the capitals. The Commission will meet again early next week.”

Deputy Secretary-General of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Action Enrique Mora, who chaired the Tuesday meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, announced that the review of intensive talks in last days shows progress has been made.

On Tuesday, the European Union issued a communique, announcing that the next Joint Commission meeting continues face-to-face at the level of deputies and political directors of foreign ministries of Iran and the P4+1 states in Vienna.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters at the end of Tuesday meeting that it seems Iran’s foreign minister and his American counterpart are keen on reaching an agreement on revival of the JCPOA.

Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, told reporters in a press conference on April 16 that the Vienna talks are going forward.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Fox News that there is a new understanding in Vienna negotiations and all sides focus on the issue of compliance.

However, the Islamic Republic of Iran has clearly declared at its highest levels that it will return to its commitments under the JCPOA as soon as all sanctions are lifted.

Axio News reported on Tuesday that Israel’s intelligence agencies expressed concern about the result of Vienna talks and that they believe the US will return to the JCPOA within a few weeks; so, Israeli officials are still attempting to dissuade Washington from coming back to the nuclear deal.

Washington Post newspaper quoted some sources as claiming that the US and Iran are to change their stances to pursue simultaneous and constant steps for returning to the JCPOA.

