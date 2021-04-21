Official: $50b foreign investment made in mine sector

Speaking to IRNA, Bahram Shakoori elaborated on Iran-China cooperation document, saying China as the second top economy in the world has various capacities and has a big manufacturer.

He added that having relations with China will bring about benefit both for Iran and China.

He called for taking advantage of the opportunity created after signing the comprehensive cooperation document between Iran and China so that Iran could have better interactions with the world.

He noted that China is interested in making $450b worth of investment in various sectors in Iran, $80b of which is related to mineral industry sector.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh commented on the Iran-China 25-Year Cooperation Document, saying that China is a big world power and grade one economy that has signed very large economic contracts and cooperation memoranda of understanding with various countries, from the US and European countries, to the Persian Gulf Arab countries, Central Asian states, the Middle East and Far East countries.

He said that having strategic ties with China is also of great significance and special importance for Iran, just as expansion of ties with Iran at the level of strategic cooperation is a priority for China that was achieved by the Chinese president’s visit of Iran.

Khatibzadeh also said that Iran’s moves are unpleasant for those who want it to surrender, or to be segregated, which was the reason for their hasty distortion of facts and propagating against the agreement, as we noticed about this road-map.

“The Iran-China Comprehensive Cooperation Document, and the road-map for that cooperation will bear fruits for the dear Iran and our nation when it enters its implementation phases and the sub-economic contracts will be signed between the activists of the two countries in various sectors,” he concluded.

