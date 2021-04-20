Apr 20, 2021, 8:07 PM
Iran follows Supreme Leader’s designated framework in nuclear talks: President

Tehran, April 20, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday afternoon that the framework designated by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has been well followed in negotiations with the 4+1 in Vienna.

Iran has no rush in the nuclear negotiations, but will not miss any chance either, said President Rouhani speaking to a group of political activists.

Stressing that in the economic war and maximum pressures, the enemy was defeated, Rouhani said that Iran is now negotiating in Vienna more powerfully than before.

He went on to say that so far, the negotiations have progressed to a large extent, adding that if the US move with honesty, the talks will reach a conclusion in a short time.

