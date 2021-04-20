Iran follows Supreme Leader’s designated framework in nuclear talks: President

Iran has no rush in the nuclear negotiations, but will not miss any chance either, said President Rouhani speaking to a group of political activists.

Stressing that in the economic war and maximum pressures, the enemy was defeated, Rouhani said that Iran is now negotiating in Vienna more powerfully than before.

He went on to say that so far, the negotiations have progressed to a large extent, adding that if the US move with honesty, the talks will reach a conclusion in a short time.

