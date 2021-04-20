President: Government aiming to carry national vaccination campaign

The president made the remarks at the 219th meeting of the Government's Economic Coordination Task Force on Tuesday.

The president explained the current chaos in supply and demand of vaccines in the international community, saying that in addition to the stalemate in the global vaccines supply system, Iran has been subject to the pressures and threats of economic war and the inhumane sanctions of the enemy, various parts of the government have tried to remove other obstacles, including shortages of vaccines.

Rouhani on April, 17, unveiled plans for the administration of nearly 1.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to priority groups across the country by April 23.

President Rouhani, accused the US of blocking Iran's access to 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by pressuring the companies involved in supply of vaccines to Iran.

