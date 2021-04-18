Iran, Serbia stress enhancing cooperation

Qalibaf met and held talks with Selakovic on Sunday.

Referring to the longstanding relations between Iran and Serbia, Qalibaf said that both states have tried to maintain their independence and fight against unilateralism, adding that a stronger relationship between Tehran and Belgrade would lead to strong relations towards comprehensive cooperation.

He stressed the need to expand cooperation in the fields of economic, commercial, industrial, agricultural, cultural, and tourism, and added that Iran and Serbia have the experience of standing up to the US pressures in the economic and political fields.

Referring to the good history of parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Serbia, he announced Iran’s parliament readiness to expand parliamentary relations with Serbia.

Regarding the importance of parliamentary relations, Selakovic said that Serbia is ready to use the opportunity to further strengthen parliamentary relations.

He added that Serbia is ready to cooperate with Iran in the industrial, economic, agricultural, and health fields, while considering Iran's abilities in the production of medicines and vaccines, it is necessary to exchange experiences in these areas to fight the coronavirus.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish