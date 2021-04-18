Serbia, Iran determined to expand trade, industrial ties

The decision was made in Zadboom meeting with Selaković in Tehran.

They called for enhanced cooperation on industrial, energy, agriculture sectors in order to use existing capacities.



Describing Serbia’s progress in economy as significant, the Iranian official said the European states is among few countries, which could revitalize its economy appropriately.



He further noted that the Iranian tradesmen are keen on expanding trade ties with Serbia, calling for finalizing an agreement for developing trade and economic relations.



Serbia and Iran can sign a preferential trade agreement to pave the way for signing a free trade accord in the future, he said, adding that Serbia is considered as the gateway for European markets, and that the Iranian market with over 80 million population is a proper opportunity for cooperation.



Pointing to the negative impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic on international trade and in particular businesses between Serbia and Iran, he expressed hope that the two sides will try to hold the 16th Iran-Serbia Joint commission in Tehran in 2021 in the best way.



He said that the US-imposed cruel sanctions on Iran decreased the Islamic country’s foreign trade.



As to Iran’s advantage in the West Asia region and the capacity of being neighbor with 15 countries, Zadboom said that Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq are important markets, and that there are plentiful trade opportunities in the region.



For his part, Serbian FM underlined that fact that the existing capacities of both countries in economic and industrial sectors can pave the ground for expansion of trade ties.



Selaković evaluated the Iran-China 25-year Cooperation Program as positive and described it as a ground for expansion of future economic developments in the future.



The two sides exchanged views on cooperation in house-building, spare parts, tyre, agricultural machinery, bus-manufacturing, food-industry, clothing, health and petrochemical sectors.



They also discussed cooperation in information technology and energy, deciding that diplomatic bodies of both countries should exchange views on agreed issues.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also held talks with his Serbian counterpart and the two sides inked a memorandum of understanding.

