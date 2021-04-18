Iranian seed tradable with 63 countries: Minister

Noting that Iran has received certificate from the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA), Khavazi said that Iran and Serbia have from the past had relations in agriculture.

He said that Serbia has very good experience in producing different seeds, adding that using the experiences of Iran and Serbia, Iran can turn into a seed hub for the region.

Khavazi went on to say that Serbia can help the Iranian private sector in the fields of apples and dairy as well; Iran has good potentials.

Iran produces 11 million tons of milk a year and has strong dairy industry; and with the help of the Serbs in export, Iran can turn into regional hub, he said.

He added that Iran can import corn from Serbia and export saffron, nuts, and aquatic animals to Serbia.

The Iranian minister of agriculture also said that Iran can help Serbia in making livestock vaccines.

