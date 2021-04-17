Iran, Serbia FMs meet in Tehran

Tehran, April 17, IRNA – Foreign ministers of Iran and the Republic of Serbia met and conferred here in Tehran on Saturday evening.

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Nicola Selakovic in their Saturday evening meeting reviewed the bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest and the latest developments in Iran’s nuclear negotiations with the G4+1.

Selakovic arrived in Tehran earlier today.

The Serbian top diplomat is also scheduled to meet and talks with some other top Iranian officials as President Hassan Ruhani, and the Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

1424

