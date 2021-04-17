Iran's interior ministry: Over 90% of candidates approved

The statement added that more than 90 percent of the candidates have been approved, adding that the candidates who have not been qualified at this stage have the right to protest.

Over 298,000 people enrolled to compete in the municipal and rural council elections that are an increase of more than 8,000 compared to the previous period and more than 32,000 compared to the fourth period, it noted.

It further noted that over 8 percent of the candidates are women that is an increase of 2 percent from the previous period.

The sixth round of Iran’s municipal elections will be held on June 18 alongside the country’s presidential elections.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish